ANDERSON, Doris Imogene, 80, departed this life on Monday, November 25, 2019, in Fork Union, Va. Born May 4, 1939 to the late Henry P. and Beulah Lee Anderson; she was preceded in death by her sister, Edmonia Anderson. Born and raised in Fluvanna County, she worked as a housekeeper in Richmond, Va., where she resided with the Frayser family for over 40 years. She retired back to Fork Union, where she had always remained a devoted member of Columbia Baptist Church. She is survived by brothers, Gollar (Velma), Henry, Kenneth, all of Fork Union, Va. and Glenn (Annie) of Goochland, Va.; one devoted niece, Tonya Cook; loving nephews, Gollar Anderson Jr., Milton Anderson, Sterling Anderson and Bruce Anderson; and many other family and friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DD Watson Mortician and Funeral Home, 4002 James Madison Highway, Fork Union, Va. A viewing and funeral service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, beginning at 11 a.m. at Columbia Baptist Church, 116 Rivanna Street, Columbia, Va. Funeral service will begin at 12 p.m.