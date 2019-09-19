ANDERSON, Erle Purrington, of Oilville, Va. and Cobbs Creek, Va., died peacefully September 18, 2019, in Gloucester, Va. He was born on May 18, 1925, in Buffalo, N.Y. Erle, or "Sonny" as some knew him, was the only child of Matthew Garland Anderson and Frederica Mitchell Anderson. He graduated from Goochland High School and attended the University of Richmond. Erle became involved in the sawmill business in the late 1940s. He owned and operated E.P. Anderson Lumber Company in Disputanta, Va., until March 2007. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Evelyn Bagby Anderson; his beagle, Nip; two sons, Matthew Garland Anderson II and Erle Douglas Anderson; and a daughter, Helen Anderson Carter and son-in-law, William Hall Carter Sr.; four grandchildren, William Hall Carter Jr. (Colleen), Clay Purrington Carter (Annie), Matthew Garland Anderson III (Happy) and Brooks Anderson Whitten (Harrison); and seven great-grandchildren, William and Catherine Carter, Harper, Townsend and Elsie Anderson, Hart and Parker Whitten; and a sister-in-law, Gladys Bagby Cole. A special thank you to Patricia Mason and to all of the caregivers who have been such a blessing in his life. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 20, at Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., Richmond, Va. A private burial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to any animal shelter of your choice or Salem Baptist Church in Manakin-Sabot, Va.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: 57-year-old woman killed in Short Pump-area shooting involving police officer
-
City of Richmond Airbnb hosts made a combined $3.8M this summer - even though they're still illegal to operate in the city
-
A Florida man had been missing for 22 years. Here's how Google Earth helped solve the mystery.
-
Charlottesville judge says Confederate statues cannot be removed, will award attorneys fees
-
While Spanberger urged civility, a campaign associate was profanely attacking Republicans on Twitter
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial- Two side by side spaces for sale, valued at $2995 ea. $2000 ea. I will pay 1/…
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 plots side by side with vaults and marker, Field of Honor. Bo…
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Two side-by-side plots. Details: judybcrothers@gmail.com