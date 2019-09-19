ANDERSON, Erle Purrington, of Oilville, Va. and Cobbs Creek, Va., died peacefully September 18, 2019, in Gloucester, Va. He was born on May 18, 1925, in Buffalo, N.Y. Erle, or "Sonny" as some knew him, was the only child of Matthew Garland Anderson and Frederica Mitchell Anderson. He graduated from Goochland High School and attended the University of Richmond. Erle became involved in the sawmill business in the late 1940s. He owned and operated E.P. Anderson Lumber Company in Disputanta, Va., until March 2007. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Evelyn Bagby Anderson; his beagle, Nip; two sons, Matthew Garland Anderson II and Erle Douglas Anderson; and a daughter, Helen Anderson Carter and son-in-law, William Hall Carter Sr.; four grandchildren, William Hall Carter Jr. (Colleen), Clay Purrington Carter (Annie), Matthew Garland Anderson III (Happy) and Brooks Anderson Whitten (Harrison); and seven great-grandchildren, William and Catherine Carter, Harper, Townsend and Elsie Anderson, Hart and Parker Whitten; and a sister-in-law, Gladys Bagby Cole. A special thank you to Patricia Mason and to all of the caregivers who have been such a blessing in his life. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 20, at Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., Richmond, Va. A private burial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to any animal shelter of your choice or Salem Baptist Church in Manakin-Sabot, Va.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.