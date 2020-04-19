ANDERSON, Evelyn H., 90, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born April 17, 1929, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to the late Charles and Lettie Hale. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John M. Anderson; and two daughters, Nancy L. and Carol A. Anderson. She is survived by her daughter, Betsy G. Anderson of Richmond, Virginia; and a sister, Madelyn H. Cheney of Lakeland, Florida; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived in recent years by her companion, John Thorton and his loving family. A celebration of her life will be held when everyone can gather again. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the charity of your choice.View online memorial
