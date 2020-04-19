ANDERSON, EVELYN

ANDERSON, Evelyn H., 90, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born April 17, 1929, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to the late Charles and Lettie Hale. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John M. Anderson; and two daughters, Nancy L. and Carol A. Anderson. She is survived by her daughter, Betsy G. Anderson of Richmond, Virginia; and a sister, Madelyn H. Cheney of Lakeland, Florida; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived in recent years by her companion, John Thorton and his loving family. A celebration of her life will be held when everyone can gather again. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the charity of your choice.

