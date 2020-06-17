ANDERSON, Francis "Andy" Lauritz, 91, of Highland Springs, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Marie J. Anderson; parents, Aubrey Anderson Sr. and Ruby Wade Anderson; brother, J.B. Anderson; and sister, Jean Anderson. Francis was a retired WW II veteran and retired from AT&T as a senior systems maintenance operator. Many knew him as "Andy Anderson," he was a hardworking man who loved life. He loved racing cars, restoring antique cars, camping, boating, motorcycles and having a good laugh. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Bill Anderson (Angela), Larry Anderson (Shala) and David Weirup (Tammy); nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and brothers, Aubrey Anderson Jr. and Edward Anderson (Judy). The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150.View online memorial
