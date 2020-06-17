ANDERSON, FRANCIS "ANDY"

ANDERSON, Francis "Andy" Lauritz, 91, of Highland Springs, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Marie J. Anderson; parents, Aubrey Anderson Sr. and Ruby Wade Anderson; brother, J.B. Anderson; and sister, Jean Anderson. Francis was a retired WW II veteran and retired from AT&T as a senior systems maintenance operator. Many knew him as "Andy Anderson," he was a hardworking man who loved life. He loved racing cars, restoring antique cars, camping, boating, motorcycles and having a good laugh. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Bill Anderson (Angela), Larry Anderson (Shala) and David Weirup (Tammy); nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and brothers, Aubrey Anderson Jr. and Edward Anderson (Judy). The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150.

