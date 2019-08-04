ANDERSON, Gerlean "Rennie," departed this life August 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, David T. Anderson Jr.; her parents, Gladys Crawley and James Randolph. She is survived by one son, David T. Anderson III (Sharon); one daughter, Cassaundra D. Anderson James (Tyrone); four grandchildren, Draeland Randolph James, Lundon Mitchell Anderson, Keko Fulp and Edward (Bobby) Fulp; one great-granddaughter, Bobbi Fulp; three brothers, August Moon (Michon), Raymond Randolph and Melvin Randolph; one sister, Viola Parsons-Sturdivant (Robert); three sisters-in-law, Virginia C. Smith, Dorothy Epps and Yvonne A. Mimms-Evans (Reginald); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; one special niece, Nicolle Parsons-Pollard (Donald); affectionate, delightful, loving ladies, LaShirl Howlett and Arlita Cooper; very devoted neighbor, Florence Brown. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where the family will receive friends Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. Graveside services will be held immediately after the viewing at 12:30 p.m. at Maury Cemetery, 2700 Maury St. Reverend Glenn Mason officiating.View online memorial