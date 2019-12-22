ANDERSON, Gilray Moyes Jr., 77, passed away at home on December 13, 2019. Gil was predeceased by his parents, Gilray M. Anderson Sr. and Jane Anderson Sands. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Janice. He is also survived by his daughter, Margaret Anderson Williamson; sister, Nancy Noonan; and stepson, Michael Long. Gil was a true Richmond native. He graduated from Freeman High School and received both his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Richmond. He loved his Richmond Spiders, serving as Spider Club president and later as an alumni attending U of R sporting events with close friends and family. Gil's love of sports extended to swimming; he was an avid swimmer and served as a mentor, instructor and coach at The Westwood Club. He enjoyed a long career in the paper industry working for many years at MeadWestvaco and later at the Kenmore Company. Gil loved spending time near the water, whether it was at the rivah or the beach. However, the trips to the Outer Banks with his brother-in-law, Bobby and sister-in-law, Nancy were his favorite. Gil's kind spirit and infectious personality let you know he never met a stranger and his "hello darlin" will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. A memorial service will be held at Second Baptist Church at River Road and Gaskins on January 12, 2020, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Richmond Alzheimer's Association at 4600 Cox Rd. #130, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060.View online memorial
ANDERSON, GILRAY JR.
To plant a tree in memory of GILRAY ANDERSON, JR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.