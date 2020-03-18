ANDERSON, Harold Sr., age 86, of Richmond, departed this life March 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Maxine Anderson; two daughters, Barbara Smith (Warren) and Harolynn Thomas; one son, Harold Anderson Jr. (Katrina); four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nancy Anderson and Olivia Foreman (Steve); one brother, Arthur Anderson (Fern); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; two sisters-in-law, Bettie Prince and Shirley Simmons; one brother-in-law, Levi Braye; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends Wednesday, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. jenkinsjr.comView online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of HAROLD ANDERSON, SR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.