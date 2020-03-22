ANDERSON, HELEN

ANDERSON, Mrs. Helen Roseland, 88, of Amelia, Va., passed away peacefully Thursday, March 19, 2020, in the presence of family. She attended Arbor Baptist Church in Amelia. Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney C. Anderson; her parents, Charles and Helen Pickles; and her brother, Charles "Buddy" Pickles Jr. She is survived by her sisters, Martha Pickles and Catherine Taylor; her daughter, Holly Renee Dentzer; and son-in-law, James Dentzer; and her grandchildren James Jr. and Peter Dentzer. A family service was held March 21, followed by interment in Pine Grove Cemetery in Amelia. The family plans to hold a memorial service at Arbor Baptist Church in the near future. Memorial donations can be made in her honor to the Amelia Rescue Squad, 8930 Otterburn Rd., Amelia Court House, Va. 23002.

