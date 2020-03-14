ANDERSON, Henry "Country," 91, of Amelia, passed away peacefully in his home March 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mae Anderson; two sons, Allen W. and Henry C. Anderson. He is survived by three children, Mason C. Anderson, Gina Darby, Johanna Abernathy, all of Amelia; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt.60), Powhatan, and where services will be held Monday, at 11:30 a.m. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
