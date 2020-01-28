ANDERSON, Herman "Andy" Roscoe, 70, of North Chesterfield, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fordyce Roscoe Anderson and Thelma Victoria Thomas Anderson; and his brother, Fordyce Roscoe Anderson Jr. "JR." Andy is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Nancy G. Anderson; brother, Kenny Anderson (Sandy); two sisters, Louise Taylor (Alonzo) and Donita Anderson and her friend Rick; and a host of nieces and nephews. Andy proudly served his country as a United States Marine. After his service, he became a locksmith for the City of Richmond. Once he retired, he worked as a maintenance mechanic for Brandermill Woods. The family will receive friends today from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.View online memorial
ANDERSON, HERMAN "ANDY"
To send flowers to the family of Herman "Andy" Anderson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 28
Visitation
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Bliley's - Central
3801 Augusta Avenue
Richmond, VA 23230
3801 Augusta Avenue
Richmond, VA 23230
Guaranteed delivery before Herman "Andy"'s Visitation begins.
Jan 29
Graveside Service
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Westhampton Memorial Park
10000 Patterson Ave.
Richmond, VA 23238
10000 Patterson Ave.
Richmond, VA 23238
Guaranteed delivery before Herman "Andy"'s Graveside Service begins.