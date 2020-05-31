ANDERSON, Janet U., of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord May 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore "Ted" W. Anderson. She is survived by her sons, Fred Rose, Paul Rose and Lee Rose (Lori); siblings, Karl Utley (Patsy), Raymond Cawthon and Joan Cawthon; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be a private graveside service. A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A link for live streaming of the service can be accessed at blileys.com/obituaries (click on Tribute Wall Tab) on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Services will begin at 11 a.m.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
