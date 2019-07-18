ANDERSON, JOSEPH "JOE"

ANDERSON, Joseph Irving "Joe," was born February 24, 1929, in Amelia County, the 12th of 13 children born to Ephraim and Ida Mae Hawks Anderson. Joe lived his entire life in Amelia, except for the four years he served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Joe was preceded in death by his son, Russell Ephraim; his brothers, Sonny, George, William, Doug and Buck; his sisters, Dorothy Woods, Kitty Willing, Elizabeth Morris, Alison Boyles and Ernestine Poore. Joe is survived by his wife of 64 years, Virginia; children, Karen Jo and Wesley; grandchildren, Doc Tedder, Joseph, Kate, Paige and Alison Anderson; and his future grandson and great-grandson, Austin and Brantley Utz. Also surviving him are his sister, Shirley Martin; his brother, Aubrey Anderson; and many nieces and nephews, who were precious in his life. The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, followed by the funeral service at noon at the Amelia Presbyterian Church, with interment following in Pine Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Amelia Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 442, Amelia, Va. 23002.View online memorial