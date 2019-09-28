ANDERSON, Mangus Arthur "Art," 87, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2019. He was born in Covington, Va., to M.H. and Nellie Snead Anderson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years and the love of his life, Charlotte Clement Anderson; and his siblings, Letha, Helen, Hela and Kenneth. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Allan "Jay" Anderson (Margie) of Scranton, Pa.; grandchildren, Jeffrey Anderson Jr. (Lauren) of Asheville, N.C., Stephen Anderson (April Lynch) of Swoyersville, Pa., Tess Anderson of Binghamton, N.Y. and Bryan Anderson of Scranton, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews. Art was a graduate of Covington High School, Class of 1950. After serving his country in the U.S. Army, he worked in the paper industry for many years. In 1965, he moved to Richmond, Va., where he continued to work in the paper industry. Due to his lifelong commitment to public service, he became a Motorist Assistant and Safety Patrol officer with the Virginia State Police, retiring in 2006. He was an active member of Central Baptist Church, where he had served many years in every phase of Baptist life and served in many leadership positions. He loved music and sang in the choir. He used his beautiful tenor voice to serve the Lord at weddings, funerals and other activities. He sang for many years with the Richmond Men's Chorus. He was a faithful member of the Good News Sunday school class, where he served as assistant leader. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road. A funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Central Baptist Church, 1500 Courthouse Road. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.View online memorial
