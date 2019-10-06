ANDERSON, Marshall A. Sr., 68, departed this life on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at his residence. Marshall leaves to cherish his memory his two children, son, Marshall A. Anderson, Jr. (Deirdre); daughter, Celeste "Roxie" Anderson (Corey); a loving and devoted companion for over 20 years, Carol Y. Taylor; grandsons, Marquise Sr. and Ashton Anderson; great-grandson, Marquise Jr.; stepson, Cameron J. Taylor (Tanya); three sisters, Bertha Holman (Herman), Helen Ross (Sam) and Carolyn Harris; two brothers, Bernard (Charlene) and Jeffrey Anderson; sister-in-law, Sharon Anderson; four aunts, Shirley Mushaw (Freddie), Nancy Vaughan (Thurman), Ann Scott and Geraldine Clark; uncle, Frankie Miller; devoted and dedicated friends, Patricia H. Anderson and Russell Parham; and a host of nieces and nephews. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. Funeral service Monday, October 7, 2019, at Community Independence Methodist Church, 12033 River Rd., at 12 p.m. Interment Sunset Memorial Park.View online memorial