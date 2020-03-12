ANDERSON, Paul Henry Sr., 81, of Richmond, departed this life on March 3, 2020. He is survived by five children, Armetta, Henrietta and Paul H. Anderson Jr., Cynthia Anderson-Pride (Frank) and Lora Williams (Timothy); sister, Linda Williams (Ivan); brother, Effel McLauren Jr.; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and a devoted niece, Michelle Wright-Jones. Remains rest at Wilson & Associates' - South Chapel, 1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Fifth Street Baptist Church, 2800 3rd Ave., Richmond.View online memorial
