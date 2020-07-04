ANDERSON, RONALD

ANDERSON, Ronald "Ronnie" M., 68, of Ashland, Va., died July 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest G. and Celester M. Anderson. Surviving are his sister, Brendell I. Anderson; nephew, Delvin D. Washington; aunt, Paige Anderson; two devoted friends, Joyce Sylvia and Joe Fulcher; cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, July 5, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Funeral services will be be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Marvin Fields officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

