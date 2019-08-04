ANDERSON, Ruby Robinson, 96, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully and went to meet the Lord on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was the daughter of Laurence Gibbs and Valeria Edwards Anderson. She is survived by loving husband, Dr. Andrew Anderson; brother, Frank Anderson; sisters, Carrie Reece, Nina Layne, Jane Holt, Nora Daubenspeck, Irma (Earley) Thompson; godson, Blake Keller; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Wesley Robinson; brothers, LG Anderson Jr. and Henry Thweatte Anderson; and sisters, Donna Stafford, Mary Hughes, Fannie Price and Valeria ("Bug") Howard. After graduating as a member of the first class of Randolph Henry High School in Charlotte Court House, she studied accounting for a year in Richmond and went on to eventually settle into a successful career with DuPont Fibers Federal Credit Union in Richmond (now Argent Credit Union), where she worked for 30 years, retiring in 1993 at age 70. Ruby was a pillar of the Credit Union holding many titles, but will always be remembered for her dedication to their senior members and retirees. The Ruby A. Robinson Scholarship Program was created in 1992 to commemorate her many years of devoted service to the credit union and its membership. Ruby was also active with the Retirees Group at DuPont, organizing many bus trips for employees and retirees. She was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, a savvy investor and philanthropist who preferred to remain anonymous, a founding board member and treasurer of the Oxford Civic Association for more than 50 years, author of three genealogy texts and proud member and supporter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Over her lifetime, Ruby traveled extensively and also loved to organize family events. Working in her picture-perfect yard and garden, she surely would hold the Guinness Book of World Records for lifetime leaf raking in a single yard. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, August 5, at Puckett Funeral Home, 115 Covington Ct., Farmville, Va. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, at 1 p.m. at Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, County Line Rd. (St. Rt. 671), Abilene, Va., with interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Heart of Virginia Free Clinic or the Bethlehem Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.puckettfh.com. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family.View online memorial