ANDERSON, Ruth Winston, 85, of Richmond, died July 6, 2019. Surviving are her husband, Palmer E. Anderson Sr.; two daughters, Sharon Stallings-Pope (Larry) and Saundra Darlene Griggs-Jones (Michael); three sons, Palmer E. Jr. (Carolyn) and Gregory T. (Patrice) Anderson and Wendell Muhammad (Anita); 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; sister, Vernell Holmes; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends Friday, July 12, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church, 7204 Bethlehem Rd. Dr. Angelo V. Chatmon officiating. Rev. Jacquelyn W. Lightfoot, eulogist. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at www.scotsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial