ANDERSON, Sarah Ruth (Mertz), peacefully departed this life on Friday, August 9, 2019. She was born on June 22, 1983, in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Philip Mertz Jr.; her maternal grandparents, Howard and Ruth Cassidy of Staunton, Va.; and her paternal grandparents, Ruth and Edward Mertz of Buena Vista. She is survived by her three cherished children, James Michael, Luke Philip and Paul Matthew Anderson. She is also survived by her devoted mother and stepfather, Martha Jean and John David "J.D." Worsham of Richmond; two loving stepsisters, Jennifer Thayer and Rebecca Worsham; along with stepsister-in-law, Rachel Worsham of Fairfax; and a beloved aunt and uncle, Russ and Carole Cassidy of Princeton, W.Va. Sarah Anderson was a 2001 honor roll graduate of Tucker High School in Henrico County. She was a prolific writer who served as the editor of the Tucker magazine "Spotlight" and won a national poetry contest in 2006 that was published in "React" and "Parade" magazines. She attended the University of South Carolina and completed her studies at George Mason University, majoring in Spanish and Social Work. During her senior year, she was awarded the George Mason University Outstanding Foreign Language Student award. She was a successful preschool teacher at La Petit Academy, where she taught a three-year-old class and directed an afternoon Spanish immersion program. Her greatest joy in life came from her three precious sons. She was known as a gentle and kind person who loved her friends, family and animals. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 12, from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Blileys, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., Richmond, Va. A memorial service will be held at Skipwith United Methodist Church, 2211 Skipwith Rd., Richmond, Va., on Tuesday, August 13, at 11 a.m. conducted by Reverend T. Todd Smith. A reception at the church will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., or to the Skipwith United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.