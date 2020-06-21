ANDERSON, SHIRLEY

ANDERSON, Shirley Lee, departed this life June 15, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Nelson; sisters, Minnie Kidd, Nellie Parker, Bettie Gentry, Evelyn Edmonds and Catherine Barkley; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

