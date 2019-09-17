ANDERSON, Willie L. Sr., 71, of Dinwiddie, departed this life Thursday, September 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ingrid Anderson; parents, Robert and Mildred Anderson; siblings, Dora and Beartice Anderson, Gladys Kenney. He leaves to cherish his memory sons, Willie Jr. and Antonio Anderson; siblings; Nathanial and Leroy Anderson, Lillian Anderson-Adams and Iris Anderson; granddaughters, Alexus Hunter and Jada Anderson; devoted friend,Laura Valentine,a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be 9 a.m to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, and where the family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 2 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at March Funeral Home. Interment Greenwood Memorial Gardens.View online memorial