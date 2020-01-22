ANDERSON, Yasmin D., 32, of Richmond, an employee of Henrico County Public Schools Transportation Department, passed away unexpectedly on January 10, 2020, at Chippenham Hospital. She was a member of New Generation Church RVA. She is survived by her husband of 12 years, Roderick Anderson; her grandmother, Debra Udell; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at New Life Outreach International Church, 1005 Turner Rd. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
ANDERSON, YASMIN
To plant a tree in memory of YASMIN ANDERSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.