ANDERTON, Barry Bush, passed away peacefully January 25, 2020, at Bonview Rehabilitation and Health Center, following a brief hospitalization at Henrico Doctors Forest Hospital. The cause was complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, COPD. He was 72, a resident of Discovery Village West, in Richmond. Barry was born October 8, 1947, in Richmond, Va., the son of Roland Bush Anderton and Peggy Jean Anderton, who predeceased him. He was predeceased by his sister, Alice Jean Anderton in 2015, as a result of terminal cancer; and by his beloved wife, Judith Cooke Anderton in 2016. He is survived by his loving sister, Donna Kyle Anderton; his beloved rescue dog, Sport; his brother-and-sister-in-law, Duncan and Linda Cooke and their grown children Evan, Blair and Tori Cooke, whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Kay Bouton and Debbie Cook, of Richmond; and their, Duncan's, and Judy's mother, Jean Cook; as well as Judy's "Uncle Roni," William A. Leitner of Portsmouth, husband of Judy's late Aunt Doris. Barry and his family of origin moved frequently, from Richmond to Lynchburg to Roanoke, Virginia, to Atlanta, to Madison, New Jersey, to Chicago, Toronto and San Francisco. During the Vietnam War, he enlisted in the U.S. Army to serve his country. He served in Okinawa and in Frankfurt, Germany, as an electronics technician E-5. He enjoyed traveling and living abroad, and hosted his parents in Europe, at Oktoberfest and in Paris especially, as well as London. After he completed his service, Barry returned to Richmond, where he lived with his grandmothers, Nova T. Kyle and Lula O. Anderton, kindly assisting them as they aged. He worked initially for 7-Eleven, auditing stores in eastern Virginia, traveling heavily. Barry met Judith Cooke, whom he adored, and they were married in Williamsburg, Virginia. After their marriage, he changed jobs to be close to home and they eventually lived for some 24 years in Glen Allen. Barry and Judy particularly enjoyed their various dogs, all rescues, music, television, eating out and vacationing on the Potomac River at a favorite getaway spot. He embraced her family and they welcomed him. Judy passed away April 11, 2016, "my soul mate," as he said, and it broke his heart. He lived alone, with his dog, Sport, until his sister, Donna, helped him move into Discovery Village's assisted living facility, where he thrived until his death. Barry was not an athlete, but he managed athletic teams in Atlanta, Georgia and Madison, New Jersey, at his high schools, in football, basketball and baseball. He was a football fan, particularly of the Washington Redskins. He loved music and prided himself on his sound system and music collection, particularly in jazz and popular musicians like Frank Sinatra. He enjoyed television, especially old movies and classic early T.V. series like Gunsmoke and I Love Lucy. Barry and Judy were members of Victory Baptist Church, which was very meaningful to them. Barry's sister Donna says he was easily the nicest person in their family. He loved other people and went out of his way to show that and to make people laugh as well as to help whenever he could. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 19, at Discovery Village West, 2422 University Park Blvd., Richmond, 23233 at 2 p.m. All are welcome. Barry's pastor, Miguel Acosta, will officiate.View online memorial
