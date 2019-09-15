ANDRESAKES, Bonnie Jean Burns, of Powhatan, peacefully passed away at home on September 9, 2019, at the age of 66, surrounded by her family. Bonnie was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Akery; and father, Edward Burns. She is lovingly survived by her husband, James Andresakes; her daughters, Ashley Broseker Tremper, Jeannie Andresakes Elder (Rob) and Molly Andresakes; siblings, James Burns (Elaine), Donna Pham (Vu) and Christopher Akery (Hope); granddaughter, Miranda Elder; and nephews, Cory Spiers (Ellie) and Matthew Akery. Bonnie was born in Richmond, Va., where she attended Virginia Commonwealth University. Known for her love of God, joyful spirit, deep compassion for others, strong moral compass and love of family and friends, Bonnie was admired as a role model, mentor and true friend. Bonnie's family offers its sincere gratitude to the nursing and medical staff at Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center for their unceasing, compassionate and competent care. A visitation will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2480 Batterson Road, Powhatan, Va. 23139, on Thursday, September 19, from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a wake beginning at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 20, at 10 a.m., followed by interment and a reception in the church's Father Val Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or www.stjude.org/donate.View online memorial