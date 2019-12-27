ANDREWS, Craig D., 63, passed away on December 24, 2019, in Glen Allen, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mansel Walter and Dorothy Marie Andrews; paternal grandparents, Walter and Pearl Andrews; maternal grandparents, Carl and Edith Mitchell. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Pam; sons, Phillip Andrews (Suzanne) and Daniel Andrews (Kelly); five grandchildren, Jack, Cole, Lila, Charlotte and Avery; sister, Carla Espy (Tim); brother, Curt Andrews (Christy); mother-in-law, Shirley Shipman; brother-in-law, Jeff Gose (Stacy); numerous nephews, nieces and other extended family and friends. Craig was born on March 30, 1956, in Watonga, Oklahoma. He graduated from Northwestern Oklahoma State University with a B.S. in Natural Science and a minor in military science. He was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps., graduating as a Distinguished Military Graduate. After serving nine years in the Army, he began a career with Merck & Co. in field sales and management. After his retirement with Merck, he continued in sales and working in assisted living communities. Craig was a man of faith who fought a valiant battle against GBM brain cancer. Among his passions were reading the Bible daily, spending quality time with his family, road biking, classic Sprint Mustangs and music. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2019, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Road, where services will be held at 11a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, Building or Bereavement Fund, 11220 Nuckols Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059 or Cullather Brain Tumor Quality of Life Center, 5008 Monument Ave., 2nd Floor, Richmond, Va. 23230.View online memorial
ANDREWS, Craig
To plant a tree in memory of Craig ANDREWS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.