ANDREWS, Jack Preston MD, 88, of Richmond, died September 11, 2019. He was born June 8, 1931, in Wise, Va. He graduated from Emory & Henry College, studied medicine at MCV and specialized in pediatrics. After graduation, he spent four years in the Air Force, then returned to Richmond to practice pediatrics. He remodeled an old farm house at 1001 Hioaks Rd., opened an office which became Chippenham Pediatric Associates, where he practiced for 40 years. His favorite hobby was woodworking. He made many rocking horses and birdhouses. He also liked to travel. Dr. Andrews was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, his sister; and his first wife, Anne Reams Andrews. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jeanne-Marie Andrews; his daughters, Audrey Oddi (Steve) and Amy Andrews; son, Ned Andrews; stepson, Alain Markey (Melissa); grandchildren, Anne Margaret Mitchell (Greg), Charlotte Oddi, Daniel Markey, Adam Markey and Andrew Markey; great-granddaughter, Julianna Mitchell; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service followed by a reception will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Bon Air Christian Church, 2071 Buford Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235. A private burial in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Bon Air Christian Church or to a charity of your choice in Dr. Andrews' memory.View online memorial