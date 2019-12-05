ANDREWS, JAMES SR.

ANDREWS, James Lee Sr., 65, of Richmond, Virginia, departed this life November 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Andrews; and son, Percy Andrews. He leaves to cherish his memory son, James Andrews Jr.; three grandchildren; mother, Magnolia Andrews; two sisters, Beatrice Dorch and Sheila Fields (Bruce); two brothers, Charles Sr. and Gilbert (Doris) Andrews; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held Friday, December 6, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at March Funeral Home Chapel. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
