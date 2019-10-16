ANDREWS, JAMES SR.

ANDREWS, James Milton Sr., 100, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 14, 2019. James was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Andrews. He is survived by his children, James Andrews Jr., Robert Andrews (Crystal) and Joan Andrews (Brian O'Shea); grandchildren, Nicole Johnson (Rich), Andrea Finnegan (John), Makaira Wastell (Kurt), Jessica Richards (Nelson) and Matthew Andrews. James is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Natalia, Aiden, Myles, Makayla, Marley, Ellis, Elaina and Van. Friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, at Branch's Baptist Church Cemetery, 3400 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23234. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601.View online memorial