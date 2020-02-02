ANDREWS, Richard "Rick" Lee, 72, of King and Queen County, formerly of Chesterfield County, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Dee (Mike) Lonski, Dana (Patrick) Felts; son, Mike (Kim) Andrews; grandchildren, Jaret, Sydney, Madison, Annabelle; and brother, William "Bill" Andrews. Rick was preceded in death by his loving wife, Charlotte; parents, Ralph and Winifred Andrews; and sister, Donna Vaillancourt. Rick proudly served his country in the United States Army as an Infantry Sergeant. He then went on to a career with the Richmond Police Department as a detective for 13 years. He retired from Philip Morris Inc. as Plant Production Superintendent. After his retirement, he served as Sheriff Lieutenant for Middlesex County and as Deputy Sheriff Investigator with King and Queen County. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to benefit research on Complex Regional Pain Syndrome at www.crpsconsortium.org.View online memorial
