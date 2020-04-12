ANDREWS, Sydney Pembroke Jr., of Chesterfield, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lilly; and loving son, Patrick and his fiance, Amy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Ethel Andrews. Sydney retired from the Virginia Dept. of Motor Vehicles, after 30 years of state service. He is also a member of the Chester Kiwanis Club, where he served as Treasurer and the Chester Masonic Lodge #94. Sydney loved spending time with his family and friends, being outdoors, fishing, playing the guitar, beach life and taking care of home. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 1217 Bellevue Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam signs five gun control measures, seeks to amend two others
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Five employees at DuPont's Chesterfield plant have tested positive for the coronavirus; plant operations continue
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers
-
Death count reaches 28 at Canterbury - ages 56 to 102
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery plot and vault for sale at Westhampton Memorial. We will offer the plot at a discou…