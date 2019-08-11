ANGEL, Alice Beattie, age 101, of Henrico, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Alice is survived by her daughter, Molly Gudger; son, Dickie Waddell; grandsons, Christopher Gudger (Jana) and David Gudger; great-granddaughter, Emory Alice Gudger; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, Parham Chapel, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23220. The family will hold a private interment in Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, see memorial contributions and convey condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeparham.comView online memorial