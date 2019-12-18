ANGLIN, Margaret Scott "Scotty," 66, of Norfolk, Va., passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. She was the daughter of LCDR H.L. Anglin, USN (RET) and Gretchen Kilner Anglin. Scotty is survived by her husband of 33 years, James S. Akers; a brother, David C. Anglin of Virginia Beach; and a sister, Candice D. Anglin LeDoyen of Suffolk. She was full of love for their three Chesapeake Bay Retrievers, her garden, their beautiful home, the river, canoeing and reading. Scotty taught English at the Chesapeake Alternative School for 33 years and was an adjunct professor at Regent University for a number of years. She always said, "it is all about the children," meaning the children at school and said, "leave them wanting more." She will always be 27. Her loving heart invites all to the service. In the power of love and prayer, Scotty, you are and will be greatly missed. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, in Sandy Creek Baptist Church cemetery, 25450 E. Saylers Creek Rd., Jetersville, Va. 23083. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the cemetery fund of Sandy Creek Baptist Church or to your charity of choice. Arrangements by Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone, Va. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.comView online memorial