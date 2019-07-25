ANTHONY, Jane Edwards, 85, of Richmond, went home to be with her Lord on July 20, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Anthony Sr.; her parents, Fred and Velma Edwards; siblings, Lucille Sumrell, Tull McArthur, Lindy Edwards and Fred Edwards. Jane graduated from East Carolina University and became a home economics teacher in North Carolina. She married the love of her life, Richard, in 1955. In 1958, they settled in Richmond, where they raised their three boys. Jane was a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church, where she served her Savior in many different capacities, including Women's Missionary Fellowship, Sunday school teacher and Pioneer Girls leader. Jane is survived by her sons, Dick (Pam), Fred (Beverly), David (Becky); her grandchildren, Sara (Jon), Heather (John), Matthew (Katie), Erin (Jonathan), Kristin, Adam, Alyssa (Matthew), Tyler and Elizabeth. Also left to cherish her memory are her 11 great-grandchildren, Jackson, Ellie, Ian, Julia, Owen, Kylie, Hailey, Addie, Levi, Grant and Walker. She is also survived by her sister, Peggy Paige; brothers, Hubert Edwards and Jimmy Edwards; and sisters-in law, Francis Edwards and Estelle Grant. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 2, at the Parham Chapel of Woody Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 3601 Monument Avenue, with interment to follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Missions Fund at Immanuel Baptist Church.View online memorial