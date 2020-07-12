ANTHONY, Robert M., 75, of Chesterfield, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claire and Fenwick Anthony. Robert is survived by his daughters, Michele Sarnecky and her husband, Mike and Carey Stonestreet and her husband, Marcus; grandchildren, Kendall and Whitney Sarnecky and Davis and Libby Stonestreet. Robert is also survived by his sisters, Sandra Jones and her husband, Johnny and Linda Hendrick and her husband, Ernie; and nieces and nephews. Robert also leaves behind friends he met throughout his life while working for C&P Telephone Co, hunting at Juniper Creek Hunt Club, riding his Harley Davidson across country or hanging out at his favorite watering hole, Taylor's Bar and Grill. Robert was also a proud member of the U.S. Navy and loved the country he served. Michele and Carey would like to thank Dr. Radhika Thorn, Julia Robinette and Jessica Kaminsky for their care and compassion for their dad while he fought prostate cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 18, at 11:30 a.m. at Taylor's Bar and Grill.View online memorial
