ANTOL, THEODORE "TED" SR.

ANTOL, Theodore "Ted" Daniel Sr., 76, of Hopewell, Va., passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 14, 1943, in Hopewell, Va., to the late Helen and Andrew Antol. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Antol; and cousins, Dorothy Abercrombie and Pierce (Skipper) Abercrombie. Ted was devotedly committed to family. He was a loving husband, a proud father, grandfather and a caring friend. This year, he was extremely proud to celebrate 46 years of being a State Farm Insurance Agent. He was very caring toward his clients, many who ended up being very close friends. Ted always talked of his time in the service fondly, proudly serving for the United States Army and being stationed in Naples, Italy, in his 20s. His love for the water was apparent. He was an avid boater, most weekends you would find him on one of his boats with his family on the Appomattox or James River. He also enjoyed fishing with friends the last 10 years. When he wasn't at the river, he could be found farming in Palmyra, Virginia, where his wife's family lives. He raised Red Angus Cattle on Little Valley Farm. Then he switched gears and planted and ran a U-pick berry farm on Double L Ranch. When not working, he showed his determination by starting countless hobbies, including wine making, cooking, drones, hunting, fishing, woodworking and most recently, painting (just to name a few). Ted loved life, he loved conversation and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Korry Lee Antol; son, Ted Jr.; and granddaughter, Avery; daughters, Dani and Michelle and her husband, Doran Hornsby; cousins, Kathy and Andy Petik, John Jr. Petik and family in Slovakia. The family would like to give special thanks to the Thoracic Cardiovascular ICU at University of Virginia Medical Center for their fight, care and love to the whole Antol family. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Hopewell. A service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at the Nazareth Lutheran Church, 1711 Grant St., Hopewell, Va. 23860, with Rev. Wallace Shifflett officiating. Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial