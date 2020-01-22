ANTONICK, Jon Gregory. Our beloved son, Greg Antonick, lost his struggle with chronic leukemia on the evening of January 19, 2020, at his residence in Yorktown, Va. A lifelong Virginian, Greg previously resided in Virginia Beach and Richmond. He is survived by his parents, Jim and Sue Antonick of Gloucester; his brother, Todd Antonick; sister-in-law, Elizabeth; and nieces, Kaitlyn and Hannah, all of Virginia Beach; and his cherished aunts, uncle and cousins. Greg battled leukemia for eight tough years through round after round of chemotherapy. Many people were not aware of his condition as Greg would try to shield his illness and keep working whenever possible between therapy treatments. An accomplished surfer in his healthier days, Greg was always searching for the perfect curl, whether on the east or west coast and in Mexico. Greg was a die-hard Carolina Tar Heel fan since attending coach Dean Smith's basketball camps as a youngster, he also was passionate about the Washington Redskins and Atlanta Braves. Please join us for Greg's Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Singleton United Methodist Church, 5869 Ware Neck Rd., Gloucester, Va. 23061 (reception to follow). In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Greg's name to the American Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at lls.org/lls/donate or the VCU Massey Cancer Clinic at support.vcu.edu/give/Massey. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester is in charge of arrangements.View online memorial
ANTONICK, JON
To plant a tree in memory of JON ANTONICK as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.