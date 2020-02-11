APPELROUTH, Ivan Lawrence, 58, of Richmond, passed away on February 7, 2020. Ivan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Abe and Sylvia Grandis and Jennie and Isadore Appelrouth; and his beloved dog, Andy. He is survived by his daughter, Olivia Appelrouth; mother, Elaine Dvora Grandis; father, Mitchell L. Appelrouth (Eileen); brother, Scott Appelrouth (Amie); sister, Lisa Guzman (Angel); stepsister, Janice Dec (John); stepbrother, David Patton (Gay); nephews, Alex Appelrouth and Diego Guzman; and nieces, Julia Appelrouth and Talia Guzman. Ivan was a devoted father, son, brother and uncle; a friend to countless others near and far. A talented musician, artist and teacher; with a heart as big as his smile, his caring, compassion and humor had no limits. He will be forever loved and missed by all those he touched. He has found peace. Funeral services were held on February, 10, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the SPCA or NAMI.View online memorial
