APPERSON, Walter, age 66, of Richmond, departed this life January 26, 2020. He is survived by one daughter, Evelyn Foster (William); three grandchildren, Andria, Eric Jr. and Keyshaun; three sisters, Judith Lambert, Wilma Ingram and Mary McFadden (Donald); three brothers, Keith (Valerie), Kevin (Robbye) and Allen Apperson; three aunts, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Saturday, at 2:30 p.m. Rev. Lorenzo Meekins officiating. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial
APPERSON, WALTER
