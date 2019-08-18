AQUINO, Carmen Delia, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Agustin Del Hoyo and Herminia Melendez Del Hoyo. She is survived by her children, Dawn Sepkowski (Allan), David Aquino; granddaughters, Kailee (Chris) and Samantha; three great-grandchildren, 10 siblings and their spouses. Carmen was a devout Catholic who loved her God. She was a devoted mother who adored her granddaughters, great-grandchildren and favorite son-in-law. Carmen was a very talented artist, amazing cook and had the greenest thumb. Carmen was blessed with a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. We were blessed that she spent her final months living at Hanover Health & Rehabilitation Center, where she received exceptional loving care. Carmen was a kind, gentle, generous soul and she will be extremely missed by all who knew her.View online memorial