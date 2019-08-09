ARBAUGH, Betty W., 78, of Richmond, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She is survived by her husband, John, of 37 years; her two children, Vernon and Valerie; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; her sister, Diane; her brother, Howard; and many other relatives. Betty will be remembered for her many loving qualities, sense of humor and generosity. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, Parham Chapel, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229.View online memorial