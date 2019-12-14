ARCHER, Alice Walker, 99, of Richmond, Va., entered into eternal rest on November 23, 2019, at a local health care center. She was the daughter of the late Willie and Eliza Stanfield Walker. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Ernest Archer. She leaves to mourn and cherish her memory a loving and devoted family, one son, James Coleman; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. Entombment will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of McClenny and Watkins Funeral Service. You may sign the guest register at www.mcclennyfuneralservice.com.View online memorial