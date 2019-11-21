ARCHER, Nokomia Lee, 73, of Richmond, departed this life Friday, November 15, 2019. She leaves cherished memories to a loving and devoted husband of 48 years, James Archer; daughter and son-in-law, Kristen and Arthur Cotman; two grandsons, three sisters, two brothers and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019. The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service. Interment private.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Muslim candidates faced hatred in 2018 political races. This year, 26 won election nationwide
-
Virginia could decriminalize marijuana with new Democratic majority in legislature
-
‘Walking Dead’ spin-off filmed post-apocalyptic scenes at Richmond Coliseum
-
Richmond Grand Illumination is no more; now it's RVA Illuminates at Kanawha Plaza
-
About a dozen of Hilds' Manchester properties headed to auction
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 plots & 2 vaults for sale. Valued at $13,780. Sell for $9,…