ARCHER, NOKOMIA

ARCHER, Nokomia Lee, 73, of Richmond, departed this life Friday, November 15, 2019. She leaves cherished memories to a loving and devoted husband of 48 years, James Archer; daughter and son-in-law, Kristen and Arthur Cotman; two grandsons, three sisters, two brothers and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019. The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service. Interment private.

