ARCHER, Stanley "Honey Bear," age 66, of Richmond, departed this life May 3, 2020. He is survived by two children, Bianca Bolden and Darryl Burwell (Krystal); five grandchildren; one brother, Russell Archer; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives; and friends among them his companion, Harriett Daniels. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Archer can be viewed Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services private.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A big week: Former UVA star Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL draft
-
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
-
Northam orders non-essential businesses closed for another week, but says reopening could begin next Friday
-
Phase One of reopening Virginia allows salons and patios to open; dining rooms and gyms must stay closed
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL & CREMATION PARK - For sale: 2 side by side cemetery plots availabl…