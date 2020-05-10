ARCHER, STANLEY

ARCHER, Stanley "Honey Bear," age 66, of Richmond, departed this life May 3, 2020. He is survived by two children, Bianca Bolden and Darryl Burwell (Krystal); five grandchildren; one brother, Russell Archer; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives; and friends among them his companion, Harriett Daniels. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Archer can be viewed Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services private.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of STANLEY ARCHER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.