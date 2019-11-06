ARCHER, Mrs. Virginia Woolridge, 79, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in a Richmond hospital. She is survived by one daughter, Brenda Archer; two sons, Kenneth and Roger Archer; one sister, Pearl Woolridge; a host of nieces and nephews, one devoted, Karen Foster; other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held Thursday, November 7, at 11 a.m. from Tabernacle Baptist Church cemetery, 11521 Coalboro Rd., Chesterfield. Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home, Amelia, in charge.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Large tenant closing store at Regency mall; 320-unit apartment complex planned for former Sears store
-
FloydFest cancels CeeLo Green after online uproar
-
Little Sisters of the Poor to leave Richmond region - they'd been here since 1874
-
Nationals closer and former UVA star Sean Doolittle on declining White House invite: 'I just can't do it'
-
Unknown number of Stafford voters cast ballots in wrong races; Richmond precinct runs out of ballots
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - Garden of the Prophets, Section 3, Lot 247, Spaces 3 & 4. Va…