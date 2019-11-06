ARCHER, Mrs. Virginia Woolridge, 79, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in a Richmond hospital. She is survived by one daughter, Brenda Archer; two sons, Kenneth and Roger Archer; one sister, Pearl Woolridge; a host of nieces and nephews, one devoted, Karen Foster; other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held Thursday, November 7, at 11 a.m. from Tabernacle Baptist Church cemetery, 11521 Coalboro Rd., Chesterfield. Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home, Amelia, in charge.

