ARCHIBALD, Joan Athalie Bossman, went home to be with her Lord on May 31, 2020, at age 91. Joanie was born in Buffalo, New York on October 12, 1928, as the eighth of nine children of Herb and Fanny Bossman. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Charles Clayton Archibald Sr.; by brothers, Paul, Lex, Richard and Royal Bossman; and sisters, Nona Borota, Gloria Lennon and Ardith Moslow. Her surviving sister, Janet Nordeen, lives in San Diego, Calif. She was the loving, fun and feisty mother of Athalie Leichnetz (George), Charles C. Archibald Jr. (Darcy), Kim H. Archibald and Joel T. Archibald (Mary); the ever-supportive and caring grandmother of Keri Bannon, Geoff Leichnetz, Joel Leichnetz, Charles Archibald III, Aaron Archibald, Rebekha Shaw, Jonathan Archibald, Trenholm Archibald, Andrew Archibald, Allie Murray, Elly Daly and Seth Archibald; and 13 great-grandchildren, Char, Sparky, Olivia, Susan, Ruby, Reni, Abe, Connor, Ava, Declan, Sam, Barrett and Everett. Known for her radiant, welcoming smile, Aunt Joanie was also like a second mother to her many nieces and nephews. Joan and Arch established a loving home in West Seneca, New York that became "Grand Central Station" for family and friends. Moving to Bon Air, Virginia in 1983, she became a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and was active in weekly Bible study. A family service and celebration was held on Saturday, June 6.View online memorial
