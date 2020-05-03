ARENDALL, James Herbert, 71, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with his Lord on Monday, April 27, 2020. James (Jiffy) was the devoted husband 35 years to Virginia Smiley Arendall; father of Wendy Jones, Tom Campbell, Chase Campbell, Cheryl Adams, Richard Adams (Linda); grandfather of Peyton and Regan Jones; brother of Linda Womack, Rose Hunter (Lea Ann Nystrom), Buddy Arendall and Dennis Arendall. James (Jim) was born in Halifax, Va., on September 22, 1948. Preceded in death by his parents, Raleigh Thomas Arendall and Ruby Thelma Pickeral. Jim as a young boy enjoyed playing baseball in the Little League sponsored by Vaughan's. He was a member of the 1961 Championship Team competing in the Dixie Little League Series World Series with his father coaching. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1965, serving in Vietnam, and was a proud veteran. He loved his country. He was an avid golfer who loved competing in VSGA and State Opens and local tournaments. He was a member of Meadowbrook Country Club, where he served on the Board of Directors. He loved socializing, dancing and spending time with his family and golfing buddies. He retired as owner and operator of the Deer Run Jiffy Lube in Midlothian, Va. The love of his life was his wife, Miss Ginny, who was his soul mate and confidant. They enjoyed traveling and sharing time with his children, grandchildren and family members. Second to the love of his family was Jim's pride and joy of his 1960 Corvette Convertible. A private family service will be held at the Virginia Veteran's Cemetery in Amelia, Va. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Please visit his obituary page at Morrissett.com to share memories with the family. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to Virginia State Golf Association Junior Golf Program and the Meadowbrook Country Club Charles Gillette Garden Fund (501 3c).View online memorial
