ARGENZIO, Charles "Chuck" Emmanuel, May 28, 1993 - September 19, 2019. Charles Argenzio, 26, of Richmond, passed away in Tallahassee, Fla., in the early morning of September 19, 2019, from congestive heart failure while preparing for work. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ellen; grandparents, Charles and Campbell Argenzio; and cousin, Alan Ferramosca. He is survived by father, Bernard; and stepmother, Yumin; sisters, Alyssa and Meredith; aunts, Paddy, Kathleen and Anne Argenzio; cousins, Paul Sr., Lisa, Paul Jr., Matthew and Peter; and aunt, Gloria Ferramosca. A supportive and engaging friend and teammate, Charles graduated in 2012 from Douglas S. Freeman High School. He attended Wake Forest University, playing football. He received a degree in communications and pursued a career in coaching, working at Florida State University as an intern coach with the Seminoles football program and studying to be a certified strength and conditioning specialist. Always positive, ready to work and willing to help, Chuck's sense of humor and zeal for athletics and fun will be missed. His greatest joy was helping young athletes find their inner strength and reach their goals, a talent for which his charisma and booming personality was well-suited. There will be a viewing at Affinity Funeral Home, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23294, on Friday, September 27, 5 to 8 p.m., with a funeral on Saturday, September 28, at 10 a.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Church, followed by a 2 p.m. burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.View online memorial