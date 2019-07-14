ARMENTROUT, Betty Ann, age 78, of Richmond, Va., passed away on July 12, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Gladys Armentrout; and her brother, Mitchell Armentrout. She is survived by her nieces, Michelle Armentrout and Delores Hawk (Dale); great-nephews, Christopher (Amberly) and Tanner Hawk; great-niece, Sydney Hawk; sister-in-law, Rebecca Armentrout; numerous cousins and a host of loyal and well-loved friends. Betty was a graduate of Goochland High School and James Madison University. She entered the banking arena directly out of college, steadily built her career and retired as a bank executive. Betty loved bowling and was a director and member of the Richmond WIBC for 40-plus years. She was a founding and active member of The Anne Carter Robins and Walter R. Robins Jr. Foundation. Betty was a proud and enthusiastic Red Hatter, enjoying many outings with fellow Red Hats. Special thanks and much love go to Betty's closest friends, Claire Newlin, Bobbie Wilton and Brenda Hunt; and others who stayed by her side at the hardest of times. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Woody Funeral Home, Parham Chapel, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, followed by a reception at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation or the charity of your choice in her memory. A private interment will take place in Greenwood Memorial Gardens at a later date.View online memorial