ARMENTROUT, Elizabeth, went to her eternal home on May 22, 2020. She was born on June 2, 1931. When she was 16 years old she married our dad, Leo Armentrout and settled in Sandston, where they raised their three girls. She was preceded in death by Patsy Lee, her youngest daughter, Leo; her husband of 51 years, Shirley; her eldest daughter and her husband, John (losing them truly broke her heart); her brother, Big Boy; and sister, Sister. She is survived by her daughters, Sue (Tim), Debbie (Bubba), Carol (Steve). Even though Carol was her niece, she and our momma had a loving mother-daughter relationship. She will be missed by her sisters, Polly and Little Bitty. She was survived by her brother, Bubba Higgins. She was known as "BaBa" or Aunt Eliz by her many nieces and nephews. Momma recognized the fact that each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were unique in their own way. Therefore, her relationship and love for each of them was unique. Angie (Rudi) Adam, Buddy, Avery, Harrison, Brandy (Joey), Molly, Leo, Jamie (Stephaine) Aaron, Bryson, Maxwell (Chastain) Kent. Thank you to sweet Jaama who has been special to our Momma for 29 years but especially in the last two years as her care provider. Thank you to Dianah for "hanging in there." We know it wasn't always easy. Last but certainly not least, Momma loved "Baby Girl." Please send flowers to someone special in your life in memory of our Mom. Momma will be buried in Washington Memorial Cemetery beside Daddy, Shirley and John. SADNESS IS...not being able to phone your Mom.View online memorial
