ARMSTEAD, Aldonia Maria, 67, of Richmond, departed this life on March 3, 2020. She is survived by one son, Antonio Carrington Sr. (Nikki Nicole); two grandchildren, Destiny Carrington and Antonio Carrington Jr.; two sisters, Elder Beverly China and Minister Carzita Carrington-Correll; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A memorial service will be held 12 noon Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at New Deliverance Evangelistic Church, 1701 Turner Rd., Richmond, with Bishop Gerald O. Glenn officiating.View online memorial
